Donald Trump likely to scrap Iran deal
French Prez Emmanuel Macron admits he may have failed to persuade his US counterpart to stick to the 2015 accord
Emanuel Macron
President Donald Trump is likely to scrap the Iran nuclear deal, French President Emanuel Macron said, adding that he is working on containing the damage with an ambitious new diplomatic framework for when Trump does.
Macron made the comments during a roundtable with reporters on the eve of his trip home following three days of high-stakes meetings with Trump about the thorniest foreign policy issues facing the two leaders. Macron fielded questions and spoke candidly about what he took away from his meetings with Trump.
Macron said he can't be sure what Trump will do on May 12, the next deadline for the US to recertify Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal, but he believes Trump will scrap it to satisfy domestic political concerns. Macron said during his private Oval Office meeting with Trump on Tuesday, the US president repeated his long-held criticism of the agreement, describing it as "the worst deal ever, it's a nightmare, it was a catastrophe, and so on and so on."
Iran orders to stop block Telegram app
Tehran: Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency is reporting that authorities have ordered network providers to stop hosting the popular social-messaging app Telegram. The report comes after a top Iranian lawmaker said last month the government would block Telegram for reasons of national security. The report said the order
will lead to slowness and delays.
Trump's lawyer to plead Fifth Amendment
Los Angeles: US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, said Wednesday he would assert his constitutional right against self-incrimination in a civil case brought by porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges having had a sexual encounter with Trump. Cohen is asking to delay proceedings in Los Angeles for 90 days, arguing that any statement could affect a criminal investigation into his business dealings in New York.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever