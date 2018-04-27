Donald Trump likely to scrap Iran deal

French Prez Emmanuel Macron admits he may have failed to persuade his US counterpart to stick to the 2015 accord



President Donald Trump is likely to scrap the Iran nuclear deal, French President Emanuel Macron said, adding that he is working on containing the damage with an ambitious new diplomatic framework for when Trump does.

Macron made the comments during a roundtable with reporters on the eve of his trip home following three days of high-stakes meetings with Trump about the thorniest foreign policy issues facing the two leaders. Macron fielded questions and spoke candidly about what he took away from his meetings with Trump.

Macron said he can't be sure what Trump will do on May 12, the next deadline for the US to recertify Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal, but he believes Trump will scrap it to satisfy domestic political concerns. Macron said during his private Oval Office meeting with Trump on Tuesday, the US president repeated his long-held criticism of the agreement, describing it as "the worst deal ever, it's a nightmare, it was a catastrophe, and so on and so on."