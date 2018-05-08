Donald Trump made up facts, says Stormy Daniels's lawyer

Michael Avenatti who represents Daniels claims that she had an intimate relationship with Trump, years before he was elected as the president



Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti. Pic/AFP

Adult film star Stormy Daniels' attorney has alleged that President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have lost track of the truth and are "making up" facts.

Michael Avenatti who represents Daniels claims that she had an intimate relationship with Trump, years before he was elected as the president. And days before the 2016 presidential election, she said she received $130,000 from Trump's then personal attorney Michael Cohen to not go public about her relationship with the president.

In the last few days, Trump has acknowledged that he reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 he paid to Daniels. "I think it is obvious to the American people that this is a cover up, that they are making it up as they go along, they don't know what to say because they've lost track of the truth," said the attorney for Daniels.