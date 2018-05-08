Donald Trump made up facts, says Stormy Daniels's lawyer
Michael Avenatti who represents Daniels claims that she had an intimate relationship with Trump, years before he was elected as the president
Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti. Pic/AFP
Adult film star Stormy Daniels' attorney has alleged that President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have lost track of the truth and are "making up" facts.
Michael Avenatti who represents Daniels claims that she had an intimate relationship with Trump, years before he was elected as the president. And days before the 2016 presidential election, she said she received $130,000 from Trump's then personal attorney Michael Cohen to not go public about her relationship with the president.
In the last few days, Trump has acknowledged that he reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 he paid to Daniels. "I think it is obvious to the American people that this is a cover up, that they are making it up as they go along, they don't know what to say because they've lost track of the truth," said the attorney for Daniels.
CIA director nominee wants to withdraw
Gina Haspel, Trump's nominee for CIA director, who has been facing questions over her role in various clandestine torture programmes, has sought to withdraw ahead of her Senate confirmation hearing. The White House sent two of its top officials, including Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, to the CIA headquarters to convince Haspel against it.
