Donald Trump makes it nu-clear: US will continue to increase its arsenal

Donald Trump has confirmed that he would withdraw the US from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia that limited the number of missiles in the two nations, accusing Moscow of violating the deal

President Donald Trump has warned that the United States will increase its nuclear arsenal until other nations "come to their senses", days after he said the US would pull out of a Cold war era arms control treaty with Russia.

Trump has confirmed that he would withdraw the US from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia that limited the number of missiles in the two nations, accusing Moscow of violating the deal.

"We will build it (nuclear arsenal) up. Until people come to their senses - Russia has not adhered to the agreement. This should have been done years ago. Until people come to their senses - we have more money than anybody else by far, we'll build it up until they come to their senses," Trump said at the White House. The US now wants to leave the INF.

"When they do, then we'll all stop. We will not only stop, we'll reduce, which I would love to do. But right now, they have not adhered to the agreement," said Trump said. Russia has denied it is in violation of the treaty.

Trump's national security adviser John Bolton struck a conciliatory note on Tuesday in talks in Moscow. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday lauded Bolton for his two-day visit and said “even small steps will benefit our relations and help restore trust” between the two countries. He also said Russia and the US should build up on their cooperation in Syria which helped to prevent major incidents in the sky or on the ground.

