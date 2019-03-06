Donald Trump mocks Clinton for not running for Presidential bid in 2020

international

US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton

Washington D.C: President Donald Trump on Tuesday took a jibe at former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who, earlier in the day, had confirmed that she would not be running for the Presidential bid in 2020.

The US President tweeted, "(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House."ÂÂ Aw-shucks, does that mean I won't get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!"

During an interview with News 12 Westchester on Tuesday, Clinton said, "I'm not running, but I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe," in response when asked whether she would run the Presidential bid this time or not.

"I want to be sure that people understand I'm going to keep speaking out. I'm not going anywhere," she added. However, the former Secretary of State fired back at the US President on Twitter by posting a gif from the movie "Mean Girls"ÂÂ in which the character of Regina George, played by actor Rachel McAdams asks Lindsay Lohan's character, "Why are you so obsessed with me?"ÂÂ

Clinton's former campaign chairman John Podesta told CNN in January that he took her at her word that she did not intend to run for president in 2020. Clinton has said she is not running for president a number of times before.

The former secretary of state said, "What's at stake in our country, the kinds of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me." She said the country has become "not just polarized, we've gotten into really opposing camps, unlike anything I've ever seen in my adult life."

"I'm thrilled by the exciting, dynamic women who were elected to Congress, and they're already making their mark," Clinton said. "I've had a lot of them tell me that ... my work, my, my run for president was very influential in their decision to run," she said.

Clinton said that "we've made a lot of progress" but "we still have a long way to go on women's rights, on gay rights, on making sure that every person has the same chance to have their dignity and their identity respected."

