Donald Trump: No chaos in White House

There is no chaos in the White House and it is full of energy, US President Donald Trump said today. Trump's comments came after reports that there is chaos in the White House and a lot of people are planning to leave his administration



Donald Trump

There is no chaos in the White House and it is full of energy, US President Donald Trump said today. Trump's comments came after reports that there is chaos in the White House and a lot of people are planning to leave his administration. "The White House has tremendous energy. It has tremendous spirit. It is a great place to be working. Many, many, people want every single job," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference.

"I read where, oh, gee, maybe people don't want to work for Trump -- and, believe me, everybody wants to work in the White House. They all want a piece of that Oval Office. They want a piece of the West Wing. And not only in terms of it looks great on their resume, it's just a great place to work. It's got tremendous energy. It's tough," he said.

"I like conflict. I like having two people with different points of view, and I certainly have that. And then I make a decision. But I like watching it. I like seeing it, and I think it's the best way to go. I like different points of view. But the White House has a tremendous energy and we have tremendous talent," Trump said.

Trump said there will be people that always change. "Sometimes they want to go out and do something else but they all want to be in the White House. So many people want to come in," he said.

"I have a choice of anybody. I could take any position in the White House and I'll have a choice of the 10 top people having to do with that position. Everybody wants to be there. And they love this White House because we have energy like rarely before," Trump said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever