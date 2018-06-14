Donald Trump: North Korea no longer a nuclear threat

Trump hailed the summit in Singapore with Kim, in which the North Korean leader agreed to work towards denuclearising his country. "There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," he wrote. "Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer — sleep well tonight!" Trump added.

US President Donald Trump congratulated himself on his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, insisting that country is no longer a nuclear threat. The remark was part of a blast of tweets that Trump fired off even as Air Force One touched down at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Kim invites Trump to visit Pyongyang

Seoul: Kim Jong Un invited Donald Trump to visit North Korea during their historic summit and the US President accepted, Pyongyang state media reported, calling it start of a "radical switchover" in the countries' fraught relations.

N Korea lauds S'pore summit

Pyongyang: The series of photos on the front page of the ruling party newspaper showed something North Koreans never would have imagined — their leader Kim Jong Un warmly shaking hands with Donald Trump. The priority treatment of the "historic" meeting between Kim and Trump underscores just how much of a propaganda coup the North saw in the unprecedented summit.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever