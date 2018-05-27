Donald Trump: North Korea summit could be back on
A day after cancelling the summit, US President Donald Trump says the talks could still be held as planned
N Korea said it is willing to talk to the US 'at any time' after Donald Trump cancelled the meeting with Kim JongâÂÂUn (below). Pics/AFP
US President Donald Trump yesterday said his summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un could still happen on June 12 after officials on both sides started talking, a day after he cancelled it, citing Pyongyang's "open hostility".
"We'll see what happens. We are talking to them now," Trump said at the White House before boarding Marine One for a commencement address in Annapolis. "They very much want to do it. We'd like to do it. We will see what happens," he said. Trump appeared to be optimistic even about the cancelled June 12 summit in Singapore. "It could be even on June 12," he said.
North Korea said yesterday it is willing to talk to the US "at any time" after President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a summit. In a personal letter to Kim, Trump announced on Thursday he would not go ahead with the June 12 summit in Singapore, following what the White House called a "trail of broken promises" by the North. Pyongyang's immediate reaction to the sudden U-turn was conciliatory.
First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan called Trump's decision "unexpected" and "regrettable". But, he left the door open, saying officials were willing "to sit face-to-face at any time."
'Kim Jong Un not a weak leader'
Kim Jong-un is not a weak leader and that he has shown tremendous capacity to lead North Korea, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is the only top US official to have met him twice in recent weeks.
SK to improve ties with North
South Korea's Unification Minister said yesterday that Seoul will press ahead with improving ties with North Korea after Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a summit with Kim Jong Un.
Summit can be resurrected: Putin
President Vladimir Putin said Russia hopes the summit can be resumed and eventually take place. "We had counted on that a significant step towards a de-escalation on the Korean peninsula would be taken and a start made on the denuclearisation..."
