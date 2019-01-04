Donald Trump offers condolences to kin of slain Indian-origin policeman

international

Corporal Ronil Singh, 33, of the Newman Police Department was shot and killed during a traffic stop at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue just before 1 a.m. on December 26

Washington: US President Donald Trump has called up the family of Indian-origin police officer Ronil Singh who was shot to death allegedly by an illegal immigrant in the US state of California last week, the White House said.

"President Trump spoke with the family and law enforcement colleagues of fallen Newman, California, police officer Ronald "Ron" Singh," Sanders said in the statement. "The President praised officer Singh's service to his fellow citizens, offered condolences and commended law enforcement's rapid investigation, response and apprehension of the suspect."



"Included in the President's calls were Corporal Singh's wife, Amanika "Mika" Chand-Singh; Newman, California Police Chief Randy Richardson, and Sheriff Adam Christianson of Stanislaus County, California," according to the statement. The California police had arrested 33-year-old Gustavo Perez Arriaga, who came to the US illegally and was believed to be fleeing Mexico, on charges of killing Singh.



Singh was a native of Fiji and had immigrated to the US. He was a veteran of over seven years at the Newman Police Department and was assigned as a canine officer. He earlier served with the Merced County Sheriff's Department.

