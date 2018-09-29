Donald Trump: Oh Senate can you see, Brett's as honest as can be

international

Calling his SC nominee's testimony 'powerful, honest and riveting,' Trump deems entire process as political ploy by Democrats to delay appointment

President Donald Trump Friday reaffirmed support to his embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and asked the senators to confirm him, after a gripping Senate hearing in which the judge dismissed the allegations of sexual assault made by a clinical psychology professor.



Donald Trump. Pics/AFP

Within moments of the proceedings concluding, Trump firmly backed Kavanaugh, saying, "His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting." "Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him...Democrats' search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote," Trump tweeted. The Senate judiciary committee is set to vote on Kavanaugh's recommendation late Friday before the nomination goes to the full Senate. The full Senate is expected to give a final vote on his confirmation next week.

Campaign raises $450k for Dr Ford

A GoFundMe campaign set up for Dr Blasey Ford saw a surge in donations as she delivered her testimony. Around 10,371 people raised $4,73,622 in the last nine days. All the additional funds will cover travel costs as well as security for Ford, while the initial $1,50,000 will be directed solely for security to her family.

