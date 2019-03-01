Donald Trump on Michael Cohen's testimony: He lied a lot

international

Michael Cohen asserted that personal lawyers for Trump and his family edited his written testimony to Congress in 2017 in which he lied about a Moscow real estate deal that was negotiated through the presidential election

Cohen earlier called Trump 'a cheat' in his testimony

President Donald Trump sought again to discredit Michael Cohen on Thursday after his former long-time lawyer's bombshell congressional testimony in which he called Trump a racist and a conman.

"He lied a lot," Trump said as he insisted Cohen's testimony had provided no evidence the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia in the 2016 US election and that this is what mattered most in the keenly awaited session before a House committee.

Cohen, who also worked as Trump's fixer, told lawmakers he had no direct knowledge of collusion but that he had suspicions. "I was a little impressed by that. He could have gone all-out. He went 95% instead of 100%. The fact is, there is no collusion," said Trump. "He said, no collusion with the Russian hoax. And I said, I wonder why he didn't lie about that, too, like everything else," said Trump.

The president did not address any of Cohen's specific, damning allegations about his decade of working with Donald Trump. Cohen said for instance that Trump directed him last year to lie about hush payments made to a porn actress to silence her claims of an affair with Trump.

He also said Trump knew in advance in mid-2016 that WikiLeaks would publish emails stolen from rival Hillary Clinton's campaign by the Russians. Cohen asserted that personal lawyers for Trump and his family edited his written testimony to Congress in 2017 in which he lied about a Moscow real estate deal that was negotiated through the presidential election.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever