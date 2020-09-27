Donald Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barret, a famous social conservative, is likely to be picked by US President Donald Trump as the new Supreme Court justice. Barret will replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last Friday.'

The nomination will touch off a bitter Senate fight to get her confirmed as November's White House election looms. If she is confirmed, conservative-leaning justices will hold a 6-3 majority on America's highest court for the foreseeable future.

Amy Coney Barrett, 48, would be the third justice appointed by this Republican president to the bench, after Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

Its nine justices serve lifetime appointments, and their rulings can shape public policy on everything from gun and voting rights to abortion and campaign finance long after the presidents who appoint them leave office.

Four years ago, Senate Republicans refused to even consider President Barack Obama's nomination to replace Scalia with Judge Merrick B Garland, announced 237 days before Election Day, on the grounds that it should be left to whoever was chosen as the next president.

