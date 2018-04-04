Donald Trump plans to deploy military forces at US-Mexico border

United States plans to deploy military forces at the US-Mexico border, said President Donald Trump while addressing the Baltic leaders at a summit earlier on Tuesday



Donald Trump

United States plans to deploy military forces at the US-Mexico border, said President Donald Trump while addressing the Baltic leaders at a summit earlier on Tuesday. Trump said that the US-Mexican borders are unprotected by laws, while holding high hopes from the ruling government to act together to make powerful laws like Canada and Mexico.

He said, 'We don't have laws. We have catch and release and people come after many years for court cases except that they virtually never come back'. He further claimed to prepare its military forces to guard the borders after consulting Former Major General of US Army (Ret.) General David Morris. 'The Caravan (a term used by Trump to refer to illegal immigrants) which is over 1000 people coming from Honduras walk right through the border', Trump added.

Later Trump depicted his hatred towards North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and US which he touted to be one of the reasons behind the illegal immigration. 'NAFTA is a phenomenal deal for Mexico but it is a horrible day for the United States. We are re-negotiating it now' Trump said. While claiming that Mexico has a 100 billion US dollars trade deficit, Trump said, 'We have started building the wall; we need to have stronger borders.'

President Trump had earlier blamed the porous borders of US-Mexico for unrestricted movement of migrants and drug peddlers in the United States. On April 3, he took to his Twitter account to criticise the DACA deal and NAFTA while terming it as a cash cow for Mexico and Canada and blaming them for the illegal migration to the United States through the US-Mexican border.

"The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our 'Weak Laws' Border, had better be stopped before it gets there. Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is a foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW!" Trump tweeted. Earlier, President Trump had vowed to keep pushing for the funding of an 'anti-migration' border wall along the US-Mexico border.

