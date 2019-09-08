Donald Trump probed over military spending in Scotland

President Donald Trump is being investigated by a US Congressional committee in connection with a potential conflict of interest over military spending at a Scottish airport which is near his golf resort.

According to the House Oversight and Reform Committee, expenditure at the Prestwick airport has "increased substantially" since Trump came into office, the BBC reported on Saturday. The debt-ridden airport, south of Glasgow and approximately 30 km north of Trump Turnberry has been fighting off closure. The airport is integral to Trump's business and is making losses.

The airport was bought by the Scottish government in 2013 when it was facing closure. It was put for sale in June and no buyer has been announced till date.

The Committee accusations which were detailed in a letter requested access to all communications between the US Department of Defence and Trump Turnberry as well as any related financial records. "Given the President's continued financial stake in his Scotland golf courses, these reports raise questions about the president's potential receipt of the US or foreign government emoluments in violation of the US Constitution and raise other serious conflicts of interest concerns."

(with inputs from IANS)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies