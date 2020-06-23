Donald Trump Rally: Are TikTok teens, K-Pop fans behind empty seats?

Did teens, TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music troll the president of the United States? For more than a week before Donald Trump's first campaign rally in three months on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, these tech-savvy groups opposing the president mobilised to reserve tickets for an event they had no intention of attending.

While it's unlikely they were responsible for the low turnout, their antics may have inflated the campaign's expectations for attendance numbers that led to Saturday's disappointing show.

"My 16-year-old daughter and her friends in Park City Utah have hundreds of tickets. You have been rolled by America's teens," veteran Republican campaign strategist Steve Schmidt tweeted on Saturday. The tweet got many responses from people who say they or their kids did the same.

Schmidt called the rally an "unmitigated disaster" " days after Trump campaign chairman Brad Parscale tweeted that more than a million people requested tickets for the rally through Trump's campaign website. Tulsa Fire Department spokesperson Andy Little said the city fire marshal's office reported a crowd of just less than 6,200 in the 19,000-seat BOK Centre where Trump held his rally.

