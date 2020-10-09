Donald Trump ready to return to public events: Doctor

US President Donald Trump has completed his course of treatment for Covid-19 and can return to public engagements this weekend, his physician has said. Dr Sean Conley said the president had responded "extremely well" to medication and had "remained stable", the BBC reported. Trump earlier pulled out of next Thursday's TV debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden after organisers said it would have to be a virtual event.

The move sparked a row about how and when further debates would take place. In a memo released by the White House on Thursday evening, Dr Conley said Trump was displaying no signs "to suggest progression of illness". "Saturday will be day 10 since [last] Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president's safe return to public engagements at that time," the memo added.

Earlier, Dr Conley said that if the president's condition remained the same or improved throughout the weekend and into Monday, "we will all take that final, deep sigh of relief". On Thursday, the commission organising the second presidential debate in Miami on October 15 said it would have to take place remotely because Trump had tested positive for coronavirus. In response, Trump said he was "not going to waste my time on a virtual debate".

At the moment, it appears a debate could take place on 22 October, although in what form remains to be seen. The first presidential debate on September 29 had descended into insults and interruptions. The vice-presidential debate, held on Wednesday night between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, was a far more measured affair.

The US election will be held on November 3. Latest opinion polls suggest Biden has a high single digit lead nationally, but the outcome is often decided in battleground states where the races can be much closer.

Six million ballots have already been cast in early voting.

