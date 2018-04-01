Donald Trump rebukes California governor for pardoning immigrant convicts

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday rebuked California Governor Jerry Brown for acquitting five former convicts facing deportation charges



Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday rebuked California Governor Jerry Brown for acquitting five former convicts facing deportation charges. 'Governor Jerry 'Moonbeam' Brown pardoned 5 criminal illegal aliens whose crimes include (1) Kidnapping and Robbery (2) Badly beating wife and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize (3) Dealing drugs. Is this really what the great people of California want? @FoxNews,' wrote Trump in his Twitter handle.

Fox news reported that the president's remarks came after Brown on March 30 pardoned 56 convicts, out of which two were members of families who fled the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia 40 years ago. This was the third time when Democrat Brown stood up on behalf of immigrants and pardoned them. The pardons are means to eliminate convictions imposed upon by any individual state. Sokha Chhan and Phann Pheach are the ones facing deportation to Cambodia.

Chhan was convicted twice for misdemeanor of domestic violence in 2002 and was in jail for 364 days. Whereas, Pheach served six months in jail after he was convicted of possessing drugs and obstructing a police officer in 2005. "The pardon does provide enormous benefit to immigrants facing deportation," said an immigration officer, Anoop Prasad, quoted Fox news.

Trump continued his war of words with Brown, who has accused the administration of 'basically going to war' with California over immigration policy. Brown on 2017 signed a law restricting state and local cooperation with federal agencies for enforcement of immigration laws.

