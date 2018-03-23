Donald Trump removes H.R. McMaster as NSA

In a tweet, the US President Donald Trump made the announcement and said that McMaster had done an 'outstanding job'



Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

United States President Trump on Thursday 'fired' his National Security Adviser (NSA), H.R. McMaster and named John Bolton as his successor, according to the White House. In a tweet, the US President made the announcement and said that McMaster had done an 'outstanding job'. "I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9," President Trump wrote on Twitter.

There has been a friction between President Trump and McMaster. Last month, the former rebuked McMaster after the latter had told a national security conference in Munich earlier that there was ¿incontrovertible evidence" of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, USAToday reported. A US Army lieutenant general, McMaster was appointed NSA in February last year after President Trump fired Michael Flynn, the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency and another three-star general.

McMaster's exit is the latest departure of yet another top Trump administration official announced in the last two weeks. Larry Kudlow recently replaced Gary Cohn as the director of National Economic Council, while Mike Pompeo is set to replace Rex Tillerson as the US Secretary of State, which is still pending Senate confirmation. Bolton served as the ambassador to the United Nations under former US President George W. Bush during parts of 2005 and 2006.

