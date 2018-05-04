Donald Trump repaid lawyer hush money
The US President admits his lawyer, Michael Cohen, was reimbursed for paying to silence porn actress Stormy Daniels, but denies affair
Donald Trump (right) with former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani
US President Donald Trump confirmed yesterday that he reimbursed his personal lawyer the $130,000 he had given to adult film star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 election to buy her silence over an alleged affair with the then presidential candidate.
Trump's confirmation came hours after his new legal aide and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani revealed that the president had personally repaid Michael Cohen the $130,000 that was used to buy Daniels's silence through a non-disclosure agreement.
Stormy Daniels. Pics/AFP
In a tweet, Trump, 71, said his personal attorney, Cohen, was paid via a monthly retainer and that the hush agreement into which Cohen entered with Daniels had "nothing to do with the campaign." "The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair," Trump said.
The President had previously denied knowledge of the payment, which has prompted complaints to the Justice Department and Federal Election Commission over potential violations of campaign finance law.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid the sum as part of a "hush agreement". "They funneled it through a law firm and the president repaid it," Giuliani, who recently joined Trump's legal team, told Fox News host Sean Hannity. He added that the payment did not represent a campaign financing violation because it was "not campaign money."
'Will not stay in deal if US walks away'
Tehran: Iran will not remain in the nuclear deal with world powers if the US decides to quit the accord, a senior advisor to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said. "If the US withdraws from the nuclear deal, then we will not stay in it," foreign policy advisor Ali Akbar Velayati said.
Republicans seek Nobel Prize for Trump
Washington: A group of House Republicans is seeking the Nobel Peace Prize for President Donald Trump because of his work to ease nuclear tensions with North Korea. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are working out the details of a historic summit that could take place by the end of May or early June.
Trump hires Clinton impeachment lawyer
White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who is dealing with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Trump campaign's alleged collusion with Russia, is leaving his position and being replaced by Emmet Flood, the attorney who represented former president Bill Clinton during his impeachment proceedings.
