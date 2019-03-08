Donald Trump revokes Obama policy on US drone strike victims

international

The 2016 executive order was brought in by then-President Barack Obama, who was under pressure to be more transparent on drone strikes carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

President Donald Trump has revoked an Obama-era policy that required the US government to publish an annual report on the number of civilians killed in drone strikes on high-value terrorists in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Somalia.

The 2016 executive order was brought in by then-President Barack Obama, who was under pressure to be more transparent on drone strikes carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The Trump administration said the 2016 rule was "superfluous" and distracting. Trump's action "eliminates superfluous reporting requirements, that do not improve government transparency, but rather distract our intelligence professionals," a National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson said.

No. of drone strikes under Trump until now

1.87k

Total no. of drone strikes under Obama

Tim Cook turns into 'Tim Apple'

First there was "Jeff Bozo" and now it is "Tim Apple". During a meeting on Wednesday, in an apparent slip-of-tongue, Trump referred to Apple CEO, Tim Cook as "Tim Apple."

