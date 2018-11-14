Donald Trump ridicules France's Macron over 'very low approval rating'

international

Donald Trump tweeted, "The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France"

US President Donald Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump mocked Emmanuel Macron Tuesday for his "very low" 26 percent approval rating, saying the French president only suggested creating a European army to "get onto another subject."

"The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France," Trump tweeted after criticizing Macron for advocating a European army to protect the continent from Russia, China and the United States.

"By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!" the US leader tweeted.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever