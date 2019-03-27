Donald Trump: Robert Mueller report could not have been better

international

Attorney General William Barr on Sunday submitted his principal conclusions from Mueller's 22-month long investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 elections, which saw Trump take charge as President

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that special counsel Robert Mueller's report "could not have been better". "The Mueller report was great. It could not have been better," The Hill quoted Trump as saying.

While Mueller has stated that Trump and his associates did not conspire with Russians, he has not completely exonerated the US President. The Special Counsel did not "make a traditional prosecutorial judgment" in his report, according to Barr.

"The Special Counsel's decision to describe the facts of his obstruction investigation without reaching any legal conclusions leaves it to the Attorney General to determine whether the conduct described in the report constitutes a crime," Barr's summary stated.

Announcing that the Department of Justice will not be pursuing a case against Trump, Barr said: "After reviewing the Special Counsel's final report on these issues; consulting with Department officials, including the Office of Legal Counsel; and applying the principles of federal prosecution that guide our charging decisions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and I have concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel's investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offence."

While the US President and top Republican leaders have welcomed Barr's summary of the Mueller report, several Democratic leaders, including Pelosi, have alleged discrepancies and called for transparency. In fact, the Chairman of the US House Committee on the Judiciary, Jerrold Nadler, announced that he would be calling Barr to testify in front of the committee in the "near future".

"In light of the very concerning discrepancies and final decision making at the Justice Department following the Special Counsel report, where Mueller did not exonerate the President, we will be calling Attorney General Barr in to testify before @HouseJudiciary in the near future," he tweeted.

The 22-month long Mueller investigation - the final report of which was submitted to Barr on Friday - interviewed about 500 witnesses and obtained more than 3,500 subpoenas and warrants of various types. 13 requests to foreign governments for evidence were also made as part of the massive investigations.

While there are no further indictments, the investigation saw charges being filed against 37 defendants, seven guilty pleas and one conviction. Meanwhile, Barr has said that process to release further information from Mueller's report has begun at the Department of Justice. He also added that Special Counsel Mueller would be involved in the scrubbing of the report for releasing it to the public.

