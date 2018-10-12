Donald Trump sad #MeToo won't let him say 'girl that got away'

international

Intensifying his criticism of the campaign against sexual harassment and assault, US President mocks movement

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump has mocked the #MeToo movement as he intensified his criticism of the campaign against sexual harassment and assault which nearly hit his Supreme Court pick Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump's claim that #MeToo prevents him for using a phrase is his latest volley against the movement, which became a force after sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein surfaced last year. "There's an expression, but under the rules of #MeToo, I am not allowed to use that expression anymore. I can't do it," Trump said at a mid-term election rally in Pennsylvania, and then he pointed at the phrase "the girl that got away".

"It's the person that got away. The old days, it was a little different than Pennsylvania to it," he said as he spoke about winning the state in the 2016 presidential election. Pointing to the media, Trump said he would use the original phrase, except for the media. "I would do it except for these people up there. They would say, did you hear what President Trump said? Did you hear what he said?" he said imitating reporters. "So, there is an expression, but we'll change the expression.

Pennsylvania was always the person that got away. That's pretty good," he said amidst applause from the audience. Trump had earlier mocked the #MeToo movement at a rally in July.

FBI director talks Kavanaugh probe

FBI Director Chris Wray on Wednesday defended the FBI's background investigation of new SC Justice Brett Kavanaugh, saying the work was limited in scope and that the "usual process" was followed by his agents. Wray said FBI specialists "assured me that this was handled in the way that is consistent with their experience and the standard process."

Trump's UK visit cost $24 mn

British police chiefs say security for US President Donald Trump's visit in July involved almost 10,000 officers and cost nearly 18 million pounds ($24 million), making it the biggest police operation since riots swept England in 2011.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever