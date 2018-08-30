Donald Trump says China making things 'much more difficult' with N Korea

international

"China makes it much more difficult in terms of our relationship with North Korea," Trump said at the White House, though he insisted his ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping were "great."

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump today accused China of complicating Washington's relationship with North Korea, as talks on Pyongyang's denuclearization are at a standstill.

