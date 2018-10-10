Donald Trump says daughter would be 'dynamite' in UN post

international

Donald Trump has raised eyebrows with his blurring of the lines between relatives, family businesses and official duties since he was elected in 2016

Ivanka TRump. Pic/AFP

President Donald Trump's losing his ambassador to the United Nations but says his daughter Ivanka would make a "dynamite" replacement -- if not for nepotism complaints.

"Ivanka would be dynamite. It's nothing to do with nepotism. But I want to tell you, the people that know, know that Ivanka would be dynamite. But, you know, I would then be accused of nepotism," Trump said at the White House on Tuesday.

Hours earlier, Trump abruptly announced the resignation of Ambassador Nikki Haley, who in a surprise move will step down at the end of this year. "We are looking at numerous people," Trump told reporters, without ruling out hiring Ivanka.

Trump has raised eyebrows with his blurring of the lines between relatives, family businesses and official duties since he was elected in 2016. Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner both work in the White House as high-level unpaid advisers. Among other duties, Kushner, an Orthodox Jew, is tasked with creating a Middle East peace plan.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever