Donald Trump says he is looking into possibility of meeting Vladimir Putin

Jun 22, 2018, 02:37 IST | AFP

"We are looking at the possibility (of meeting Putin)," he told reporters

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he is looking into the possibility of meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"We are looking at the possibility (of meeting Putin)," he told reporters, responding to a query on the speculation of their meeting.

Trump, who recently held a historic summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, said he is also planning to meet other world leaders as well.

Earlier in the day, the White House said US National Security Advisor John Bolton will be travelling to Moscow next week to discuss a possible meeting between Trump and Putin.

