Donald Trump says, he wants people of caravan to come into US legally

People from across the world are trying to come to the US because the country is doing so well as a result of his economic policies, he said

Having put military on the border to stop people from entering the US illegally, President Donald Trump has said that he wants them to come legally like the millions of others waiting in line. A caravan of an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people mostly from three Latin American countries El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala are currently marching towards the southern US border of Mexico with the intention to enter the US. People from across the world are trying to come to the US because the country is doing so well as a result of his economic policies, he said.

"I want the people of the caravan to come into our country, but they have to come in legally, like all of the millions of people that are waiting on line right now. They can't break into our borders. They're not going to," Trump told his supporters at a 'Make America Great Again' rally in Illinois on Saturday. "I always say, it's my fault. You know why it's my fault? Because the country is doing so well, it's so successful that everybody wants to come here. But it doesn't work that way. So it's my fault. I take the blame. If we let the country fail, we'd have no problem. But we don't want to do that," he said explaining the reason for calling in the military.

"The military... they're ready. I wish I could just tell them -- and I say it, caravan, turn around. You're not coming in. I'm sorry," he said, reiterating that he would not let the caravan come into the US. They're not coming in. The military is all ready, he said. "We're going to have border protection. You watch. We're going to have a very strong border protection. But they're not coming in. They can't come in," Trump said. With the improvement in economy, the country want them very badly, he said.

"We actually need people for our companies, because we have many, many companies coming in to the United States. They're coming in, car companies, they're going into Michigan and Ohio and all over. "They're coming into Illinois, get your taxes down a little bit. We got to get your taxes down. But we have car companies, they're going North, South Carolina. They're coming into Florida," he said. Republicans, he said, want strong borders, no crime, and no caravans. "We don't want caravans. We're not having caravans," Trump added.

