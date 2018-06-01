Donald Trump says he will pardon PIO Dinesh D'Souza

"Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D'Souza today," Trump tweeted



Dinesh D'Souza. Pic/AFP

Saying he was treated "very unfairly," President Donald Trump yesterday said that he will pardon Indian-American conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty four years ago to violating US campaign financing laws.

"Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D'Souza today," Trump tweeted. D'Souza, 57, a critic of former president Barack Obama, was fined $30,000 and sentenced in September 2014 to five years of probation for illegal campaign contributions.

The Republican pundit pleaded guilty to attempting to donate $20,000 to a Senate campaign through straw donors by offering to reimburse associates who sent in the money. He also contributed $10,000 to the campaign of Republican Wendy Long, who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in New York in 2012.

