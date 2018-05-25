Donald Trump says No immigration deal unless 'real wall,' good security

Moderates House Republicans are pushing a deal that could lead to citizenship for young "Dreamer" immigrants brought to the US illegally



Donald Trump

President Donald Trump says he opposes any immigration legislation that doesn't include "a real wall" along the Mexican border and "very strong border security."

Moderates House Republicans are pushing a deal that could lead to citizenship for young "Dreamer" immigrants brought to the US illegally.

But Trump tells "Fox & Friends" that unless any bill "includes a wall, and I mean a wall, a real wall, and unless it includes very strong border security, there'll be no approvals from me."

Trump's also taking issue with the immigration court system, saying other countries have "security people" who "stand there and say you can't come in" rather than judges who decide immigration claims.

"Whoever heard of a system where you put people through trials? ... We're going to change the system."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates