Donald Trump says, Other countries happy with decision to revoke Iran deal

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said other countries are "very happy" with his decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal.

"We'll see how we do with Iran. We probably won't do very well but that's OK too," Trump said. Iran would learn about life in the process and that they don't currently "understand life," he said.

Responding to questions during his Cabinet meeting, Trump said other countries are "all very happy with his decision."

"We'll see what happens," said Trump. He also suggested some Democrats were privately happy with his decision because they were ¿against the deal, originally.

"We're going to make a really good deal...or we're not going to make a deal at all," Trump said.

