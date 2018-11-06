Donald Trump says 'probably' no Vladimir Putin meeting in Paris

international

A first bilateral summit took place in Helsinki in July, after which the US president came under strong domestic criticism for adopting a distinctly conciliatory tone despite his own security services' warning that Russia meddled in US elections

US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin

US President Donald Trump said Monday he does not expect to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin when they attend World War I commemorations in Paris at the end of this week. Trump said he was "not sure we'll have a meeting in Paris -- probably not."

However, they "will be meeting at the G20" summit in Argentina at the end of November, he said. Expectations have been growing for a new Trump-Putin meeting as tensions pile up over the Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) and US sanctions against Moscow.

Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton had said during a trip to Moscow in October that the White House wanted a Paris meeting and Putin said he was interested. Both leaders will be in Paris for the November 11 World War I commemorations, which 60 heads of state and government are expected to attend.

A first bilateral summit took place in Helsinki in July, after which the US president came under strong domestic criticism for adopting a distinctly conciliatory tone despite his own security services' warning that Russia meddled in US elections.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever