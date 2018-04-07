Donald Trump seeks $100bn more tariffs on Chinese imports

US President Donald Trump yesterday ramped up his trade war rhetoric with China, seeking $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese products



Tit-for-tat trade moves have unsettled global markets. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump yesterday ramped up his trade war rhetoric with China, seeking $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese products. This is in addition to the proposed 25 per cent import tariffs worth $50 billion on some 1,300 Chinese products being imported into the US. On April 3, the US Trade Representative (USTR) had announced the 25 per cent tariffs on imports from China as an initial means to obtain the elimination of policies and practices identified in its investigation.

China retaliated by announcing similar import tariff on American products. Trump said his latest decision for additional tariffs was in response to China's retaliatory action. "Rather than remedy its misconduct, China has chosen to harm our farmers and manufacturers. In light of China's unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTR to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs," Trump said.

US sanctions hit Putin's allies

The US imposed sanctions on seven Russian oligarchs accused of supporting and profiting from President Vladimir Putin's efforts to undermine western democracies. Senior US officials described the wealthy international businessmen as members of Putin's "inner circle".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever