United States President Donald Trump has branded the lawsuit filed by the Democratic Party a "good news" and has sought the documents held by the "Pakistani mystery man", DNC Server, Debbie Wasserman Schultz Servers and Clinton emails to counter it.

"This can be good news in that we will now counter for the DNC Server that they refused to give to the FBI, the Wendy Wasserman Schultz Servers and Documents held by the Pakistani mystery man and Clinton Emails," President Trump, a Republican, said in a tweet.

President Trump's Pakistani mystery man is Imran Awan, who along with his brother Abid Awan, and five other family members and associates, is at the heart of the brewing IT Scandal which has put Congressional Data at risk.

Awan, a former IT aide to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who investigators concluded, made ¿unauthorized access¿ to House servers.

They worked as shared IT employees for 44 House Democrats and had access to the House members¿ sensitive data, including emails, calendars, constituents¿ data, and personal files, despite having little to no IT experience, according to the local media reports.

Awan's father Haji Ashraf Awan was giving data to Pakistan, alleged the father's ex-business partner, adding that Imran bragged he had the power to ¿change the U.S. president,¿ the New York based Epoch Times reports.

Imran began working for the House of Representatives in 2004. The Epoch Times reports that most members of his immediate family are also working as IT aides to Democrats in the House of Representatives.

According to the report, inspector general, Michael Ptasienski, testified this month that ¿system administrators hold the 'keys to the kingdom¿ meaning they can create accounts, grant access, view, download, update, or delete almost any electronic information within an office. Because of this high-level access, a rogue system administrator could inflict considerable damage.¿

The president's tweet came hours after the DNC filed a multimillion dollar lawsuit against the Russian government, the Trump Campaign and the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.

That lawsuit alleges that the defendants conspired to disrupt the 2016 presidential election and undermine Hillary Clinton's Campaign by hacking the DNC's servers and disseminating stolen information.

