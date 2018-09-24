Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe discuss denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

international

Donald Trump/Agency Photo

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to continue close coordination on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. Trump and Abe, who is in the US to attend the UN General Assembly, spoke at a dinner at the Trump Tower here on Sunday night, reports Efe news.

"Prime Minister @AbeShinzo is coming up to Trump Tower for dinner but, most importantly, he just had a great landslide victory in Japan. I will congratulate him on behalf of the American people!" Trump tweeted earlier Sunday. Describing his conversation with Trump as "very constructive," Abe said the two spoke about the need to continue coordinating closely for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

Abe added that Trump and he also had constructive talks on trade relations between Japan and the US. Later, the Japanese Prime Minister tweeted that his dinner with Trump lasted longer than he expected, and allowed them to have frank and constructive conversations in a relaxed environment.

