Donald Trump signs new ban on transgenders in military

"I hereby revoke my memorandum of August 25, 2017, 'Military Service by Transgender Individuals,' Trump's new memorandum said



US President Donald Trump speaks about the spending bill as Vice President Mike Pence looks on during a press conference in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House on March 23, 2018. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump rolled back his blanket ban on transgender people serving in the military, giving the secretaries of defence and homeland security greater discretion over the issue.

"I hereby revoke my memorandum of August 25, 2017, 'Military Service by Transgender Individuals,' and any other directive I may have made with respect to military service by transgender individuals," Trump's new memorandum said.

