Donald Trump signs police reform order, but no mention of racism

Following weeks of national protests since the death of George Floyd, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that he said would encourage better police practices.

But he made no mention of the roiling national debate over racism spawned by police killings of black men and women.

Trump met privately with the families of several black Americans killed in interactions with police before his Rose Garden signing ceremony and said he grieved for the lives lost and families devastated.

But then he quickly shifted his tone and devoted most of his public remarks to a need to respect and support "the brave men and women in blue who police our streets and keep us safe." He characterised the officers who have used excessive force as a "tiny" number of outliers among "trustworthy" police ranks.

"Reducing crime and raising standards are not opposite goals," he said before signing the order Tuesday, flanked by police officials. Trump and Republicans in Congress have been rushing to respond to the mass protests against police brutality and racial prejudice that have raged for weeks in response to the deaths of Floyd and other black Americans.

Trump's executive order would establish a database that tracks police officers with excessive use-of-force complaints in their records. Many officers who wind up involved in fatal incidents have long complaint histories. Trump said, as part of the order, the use of chokeholds, which have become a symbol of police brutality, would be banned "except if an officer's life is at risk."

