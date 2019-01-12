Donald Trump skips WEF meet over shutdown

international

Government shutdown over the US-Mexico wall enters its 22nd day today, making it the longest one in US history

Trump travelled to the US-Mexico border as part of his all-out offensive to build a wall here. Pic/AFP

President Trump has cancelled his planned trip to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Switzerland, citing the "intransigence" of the Democrats on his funding request to build a controversial wall along the US-Mexico border.

Trump was scheduled to attend the five-day Davos Summit which will begin from January 21. "Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF!" Trump tweeted. He has demanded $5.7 billion from the Congress to construct a wall along the US-Mexico border.

The Democrats who support border security measures, argue that constructing a wall is not the best use of taxpayers' money. The WEF, an annual gathering of the world's political and financial elite, is typically an event American presidents avoid. Trump was the first president to attend the forum in 2018, since Bill Clinton attended in 2000.

No. of Pakistanis?

Trump asked an official at the border how many Pakistanis were arrested trying to illegally enter America as he was told that many from South Asian nations attempted to cross the border.

