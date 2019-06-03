Donald Trump slams CNN owner, suggests boycott of AT&T
The president complained on arriving in Britain that he had watched CNN "for a short while" as a primary source of US news but turned it off
Washington: US President Donald Trump appeared to call Monday for a boycott of AT&T in order to force "big changes" at CNN after criticising the cable news network's coverage as he began a visit to Britain.
"I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway," he said in a tweet with a spelling mistake.
I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019
"It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn't they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad!" Trump has had a running feud with CNN, which was acquired by AT&T earlier this year in a merger with Time-Warner that was unsuccessfully opposed by the Justice Department.
The president complained on arriving in Britain that he had watched CNN "for a short while" as a primary source of US news but turned it off.
"All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn't owner @ATT do something?"
Just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019
Top Stories of the day
- Dindoshi police hunt for man who fled after wife's mysterious death
- Badlapur man hacks 860 trees for daughter's wedding!
- Mumbai: Three teenagers rescue abandoned peachick wandering helplessly
- 27-year-old and 55-year-old commit suicide in Virar
- Mumbai rains: Marshals will patrol nullahs this monsoon
- Parents seek help from cops over kids' low marks at Andheri school
- Mumbai: Retired banker falls for 'cruise prize,' loses over Rs 81,000
- Anti-ragging committees in Mumbai colleges to be upgraded
- BJP, Shiv Sena to fight Maharashtra Assembly polls in 135 seats each
- Crack in wheel halts train near Manmad; no injuries
- How to correctly handle ragging? Akola college shows the way
- Bajrang Dal: No firearms used at Mira Road school training camp
- Raj Thackeray's party MNS: Hindi not our mother tongue, don't enforce it on us
- Remembering the life and times of Gopinath Munde
- Socialite Queenie Singh, husband Rishi Sethia's luxurious lifestyle is amazing
- Tracing the journey of 'Thalaiva' - From M Karunanidhi To Kalaignar!
- SRK, Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz-Giorgia, Katrina Kaif at Baba Siddique's Iftar party
- Do you know the loves stories of these famous couples?
- From Wanted to Bharat: Salman Khan's saga of Eid release continues
- GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019: Katrina Kaif, Mandira Bedi, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonam Kapoor attend
- Bandra spotted: Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora ace the gym look
- Bharat: Salman Khan's eidi doesn't make its way to fans?
- Jawaani Jaaneman: Reverse-ageing for Saif Ali Khan with a different hair-do
- Yami Gautam on Kaabil's release in China: Some ideas don't age
- Aparshakti Khurana: Ayushmann is very strict when it comes to career
- Ali Abbas Zafar on Bharat: You can't write a romantic scene with Salman and Katrina
- #MeToo: Vikas Bahl takes credit as director for Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 again
- Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's vacation pics from Tuscany look like great fun
- Sonam Kapoor shuts down 'mediawallas' on Katrina Kaif's comment with this post
- Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dhoom 4 in the making?
- Katrina Kaif and other B-town beauties make heads turn at Baba Siddique's Iftar party
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Revealed: Portfolios of Modi's Cabinet Ministers