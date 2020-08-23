Donald Trump slams FDA for slowing down human trials of COVID-19 vaccine

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) slammed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trying to slow down the human trials of coronavirus vaccines. "The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!" Trump tweeted.

There currently are three vaccine candidates on phase 3 trials in the United States.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, a total number of 5,665,483 people in the US have tested positive of COVID-19 and as many as 176,332 people have succumbed to the disease.

