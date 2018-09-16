Donald Trump slams John Kerry for 'illegal' Iran talks

international

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unloaded on Friday on his Obama-era predecessor John Kerry for "actively undermining" US policy on Iran by meeting several times recently with the Iranian foreign minister, who was his main interlocutor in the Iran nuclear deal negotiations.

In unusually blunt and caustic language, Pompeo said Kerry's meetings with Mohammad Javad Zarif were "unseemly and unprecedented" and "beyond inappropriate." President Donald Trump had late on Thursday accused Kerry of holding "illegal meetings with the very hostile Iranian Regime, which can only serve to undercut our great work to the detriment of the American people."

Pompeo said he would leave "legal determinations to others" but slammed Kerry as a former secretary of state for engaging with "the world's largest state-sponsor of terror" and telling Iran to "wait out this administration." "You can't find precedent for this in US history, and Secretary Kerry ought not to engage in that kind of behaviour," an agitated Pompeo said.



Brett Kavanaugh

US SC pick denies sexual assault

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has denied an allegation of sexual misconduct from when he was in high school, seeking to defuse a potential threat to his confirmation as a handful of key senators remained silent on whether they would vote for him. Kavanaugh said, "I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation."

