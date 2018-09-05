Donald Trump slams Sessions over GOP indictments

international

Donald Trump did not name the congressmen he was talking about

Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions. Pics/AFP

Donald Trump has mounted another extraordinary attack on his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, blaming him for charges against two congressmen that he said jeopardised Republican chances in the forthcoming midterm elections. On Monday afternoon, the president tweeted: "Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicised charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff......

"....The Democrats, none of whom voted for Jeff Sessions, must love him now." In fact, one Democratic senator, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, voted for Sessions when he was confirmed as attorney general by a 52-47 vote in February 2017.

Trump did not name the congressmen he was talking about. But last month Duncan Hunter, a California representative, was charged with misuse of campaign funds while Chris Collins of New York was indicted for insider trading – over a share tip alleged to have been made in 2017, when Trump was in power. The two men were Trump's first supporters in the House. Hunter will run for re-election. Collins will step down.

