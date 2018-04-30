Donald Trump suggests Korean truce village for Kim Jong-un summit

"Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!" Trump tweeted

Donald Trump/ File Pic

US President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un be held in the truce village that straddles the border separating the two Koreas.

"Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!" Trump tweeted.

