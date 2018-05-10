Donald Trump suggests revoking reporters' White House credentials

"Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?" the President said



US President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that he might take away the White House credentials from news outlets whose reporting he deems unfair. "Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?" the President said on Twitter.



"The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91 per cent of the Network News about me is negative (Fake)," Trump said. The President was referring to a study published by the Media Research Centre (MRC), a conservative media watchdog group, which claimed that, in the first four months of 2018, 91 per cent of the coverage of Trump's administration from the big three television networks (ABC, NBC and CBS) was negative.



This is the real estate mogul's latest attack on the media, which he has accused, ever since he was a candidate, of publishing fake news about him. Last year, in the aftermath of his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, Trump threatened to cancel the daily White House press briefings. During the presidential campaign, Trump's campaign team temporarily barred some news outlets from his events.

