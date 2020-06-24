Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other work visas till year end

In a huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, the Donald Trump administration has suspended the most sought-after H-1B visas along with H-4, H-2B visa, J and L visas, until the end of 2020 to protect US workers in a crucial election year.

Trump on Monday signed a proclamation, ignoring the mounting opposition by various business firms, lawmakers and human rights bodies. The order will take effect on June 24.

The decision will impact a large number of Indian IT professionals and several American and Indian companies who were issued H-1B visas by the US government for the fiscal year 2021 beginning October 1.

They would now have to wait at least till the end of the current calendar year before approaching the US diplomatic missions to get stamping. It would also impact a large number of Indian IT professionals who are seeking renewal of their H-1B visas.

The tech firms depend on H-1B visas to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. In April, Trump signed an immigration proclamation targeting people outside of the US seeking to legally migrate to the US, with some exceptions. That order, which was set to lapse, will be extended until the end of 2020 and expanded to include some guest worker visas. The new visas included are L-1 visas for intracompany transfers, H-1Bs for workers in specialty occupations and the H-4 visa for spouses, H-2Bs for temporary non-agricultural workers and most J-1 visas for exchange visitors.

The new rules would apply only to those who are outside the US, do not have a valid non-immigrant visa and an official travel document other than a visa.

5.25 lakh

Approx no. of jobs the move would free up in the US — White House

