Donald Trump takes dig at Narendra Modi for 'library' in Afghanistan

The US president asked other nations to share responsibility for Afghan security

Trump referred to Modi as an example of how world leaders talk about contributions that were nowhere near the "billions of dollars" the US was spending

US President Donald Trump took a jibe at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for funding a "library" in Afghanistan, saying it is of no use in the war-torn country as he criticised India and others for not doing enough for the land-locked nation's security.

Though the US has been pressing India to send troops to Afghanistan, a demand repeatedly rejected by India, this is the first time the US administration has publicly mocked India's developmental works in the country.

President Trump on Wednesday asked India, Russia, Pakistan and other countries to take responsibility for the security of Afghanistan, where he has ordered a troop reduction on an unspecified timetable.

The Trump administration has not denied American media reports that the US plans to pull out almost half of the 14,000-strong force currently deployed in Afghanistan.

He was critical of a "library" funded by India in Afghanistan. It was unclear to which "library" project Trump was referring to.

India has been actively involved in massive reconstruction efforts in war-ravaged Afghanistan. It has committed about $3 billion in assistance to Afghanistan.

"He is very smart. We are supposed to say, oh thank you for the library. Don't know who's using it (the library) in Afghanistan. But it's one of those things. I don't like being taken advantage of," he said.

India has been favouring an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process to bring peace and stability in that country. Official sources in New Delhi said India has been implementing a range of mega infrastructure projects like dams and highways in Afghanistan.

USD 3bn

Amount India has committed in assistance to Afghanistan

