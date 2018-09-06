Donald Trump, Theresa May discuss national security concerns: White House

international

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said that Trump and May spoke about "a range of National Security issues and they both look forward to seeing one another at the UN General Assembly meeting later this month".

Theresa May. Pic/AFP

The White House has said US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May have discussed national security issues. In a statement on Wednesday, the White House said the discussion between the two leaders took place on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

