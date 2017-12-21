Donald Trump, Theresa May exchange holiday greetings and talk business

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May have spoken for the first time since a row over his retweets of an extremist group and discussed a future trade deal post-Brexit and next steps in forging peace in the Middle East

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May have spoken for the first time since a row over his retweets of an extremist group and discussed a future trade deal post-Brexit and next steps in forging peace in the Middle East, officials have said. The phone call on Tuesday between the two leaders came nearly a month after the two clashed over tweets. During the call, the two leaders exchanged holiday greetings and warm wishes for Christmas and the New Year. The UK has voted against America's decision recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel at the United Nations.

"They agreed on the importance of a swift post-Brexit bilateral trade deal. The prime minister updated the president on the recent good progress of the Brexit negotiations, and the president set out the progress he had made on his economic agenda," the Downing Street office said in a statement. The White House said the President and Prime Minister discussed next steps in forging peace in the Middle East. "Both leaders also emphasised the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Yemen," the White House said.

