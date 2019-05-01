Donald Trump threatens to impose sanctions on Cuba as Venezuelan crisis deepens

international

The earlier measures were taken to pressurise all countries, including Cuba and Nicaragua, that support Maduro's regime

Donald Trump

Washington: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) threatened "highest level sanctions" together with an embargo against Cuba if it continued its military support to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"If Cuban Troops and Militia do not immediately CEASE military and other operations for the purpose of causing death and destruction to the Constitution of Venezuela, a full and complete embargo, together with highest-level sanctions, will be placed on the island of Cuba. Hopefully, all Cuban soldiers will promptly and peacefully return to their island!" he tweeted.

The warning has come against the backdrop of clashes between anti-government protesters led by self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido and law enforcement officers in the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Tuesday (local time). At least 71 people have been injured since the clashes broke out, reported CNN.

Countries like Cuba, China, Russia, Turkey amongst others have slammed international interference in Venezuelan affairs, throwing their weight behind Maduro. On Tuesday, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla had tweeted that the country was standing in solidarity with President Maduro.

The US had earlier imposed sanctions on Cuba including limitations on travel to the Latin American Nation. In addition, it had also announced new limits on the amount of money Cuban Americans can send to relatives on the Island at USD 1,000 per person.

The earlier measures were taken to pressurise all countries, including Cuba and Nicaragua, that support Maduro's regime.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates