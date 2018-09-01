Donald Trump threatens to quit WTO if it does not "shape up"

international

The US prez says he will abandon the global trade body 'if they don't shape up'

US President Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

President Donald Trump has threatened to pull the United States out of the World Trade Organisation if it does not "shape up." His remarks, made in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday, were the latest in a series of attacks on institutions of the global order that the US helped to build after World War II.

"If they don't shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO," Trump told the news agency, describing the agreement to set the organization up as "the single worst trade deal ever made".

Trump, who has previously criticised the WTO's dispute settlement system as being unfavorable to the US, said Washington had "rarely won a lawsuit" there although things began changing last year. "In the last year, we're starting to win a lot," he said.

"You know why? Because they know if we don't, I'm out of there." China, which is currently embroiled in a trade war with the US, joined the WTO in 2001 — a move which US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has described as a mistake. Trump made the threat as Washington presses challenges at the WTO against trading partners that have fought back against tariffs on importers that were imposed by the Trump administration.

Trump calls Mueller probe 'illegal'

President Donald Trump has said the Russia collusion investigation headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller is "illegal" as the probe continues to hone in on his inner circle. Trump said in an interview on Thursday that Mueller's appointment last year to investigate his 2016 election campaign for possible collusion with Russia was wrong.

'Separated kids abused at shelters'

San Salvador: Three minors from El Salvador separated from their parents after crossing the US border were sexually abused in shelters in Arizona, Salvadoran officials have said.

