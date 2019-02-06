Donald Trump to call for unity in his State of Union address

international

The US president Donald Trump will follow his predecessors in the customary annual talk

This will be Trump's third address to a Joint Session of Congress

US President Donald Trump will focus on key issues like immigration, national security and trade and call for unity in a hugely divided Congress in his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday as he begins the second half of his first term in the White House.

Contrary to his aggressive tweets and his frequent lashing out against the opposition Democratic leadership, Trump intends to portray a picture of national unity in resolving the challenges being faced by the country, officials familiar with preparations for the State of the Union Address said on Monday.

The annual State of the Union address is the keynote prime time speech by the president to the Congress in which he sets out his legislative agenda and national priorities for the next year and highlights his achievements to the American people. The speech will be Trump's third to a Joint Session of Congress, excluding his initial appearance on February 28, 2017.

While the theme of the address is 'Choosing Greatness', the president's top aides say Trump will respect tradition in his speech. He will call for unity as predecessors have done in the century since the custom of in-person State of the Union addresses was revived by President Woodrow Wilson. He will call for "an end to the politics of resistance and retribution," a senior aide said.

The president and the Democrats had a record 35-day standoff with the Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over his proposed controversial wall along the US-Mexico border, which shut down the government and postponed the address which was earlier scheduled on January 29.

Maduro warns US

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that US President Donald Trump risks "staining his hands with blood" if he attempts to pursue military action in his strife-torn country. Maduro said that if Trump was in front of him, he would say, "Stop there, you are making mistakes that are going to stain your hands with blood."

