Donald Trump to meet Kuwait's emir in White House

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing the small emirate of supporting terrorism

US President Donald Trump and the ruling emir of Kuwait will meet at the White House on September 5, an official statement said.

Emir Sabah al Ahmed will meet Trump as the head of a delegation to discuss trade, investment and cooperation in security, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a press release, Efe news reported.

She did not provide further details of the meeting's agenda, but the Kuwaiti emir and President Trump are expected to discuss the diplomatic crisis and trade blockade against Qatar, which has been going on for more than an year.

The US, which has one of its main regional military bases in Qatar, has unsuccessfully tried to resolve the conflict with the mediation of Kuwait.

